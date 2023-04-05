Gandhi, Godse, RSS: Deletions, Omissions, and Edits in Latest NCERT Textbooks

"History is written by the victors," is a phrase that we all have heard or read but it is rare to watch it unfold in front of our eyes.

An Indian Express report on Wednesday has revealed that certain paragraphs referring to Mahatma Gandhi, his assassin Nathuram Godse, and the RSS have been deleted from three NCERT social science textbooks that just appeared in the market. So, what was being taught to students in 2022 that won't be in 2023?