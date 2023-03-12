No, Raghuram Rajan Didn't Say That the Indian Economy Will Become Like Sri Lanka

A quote purportedly made by former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan about the Indian economy becoming like Sri Lanka's economy is going viral on social media.

The quote in Hindi says, "लोगों को पैसे बचाकर रखना चाहिए हालात श्री लंका वाले बन रहे हैं"

(Translation: People should save money, the situation is becoming Sri Lanka.)