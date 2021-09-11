How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz And Find Out!

From Afghanistan crisis to Urfi Javed being linked to Javed Akhtar, take our quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for this week.
From news channels airing footage of a video game as 'Pakistan Air Force attacking Panjshir' in Afghanistan to social media users linking Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed to lyricist Javed Akhtar, take this week’s quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for.
Published: 11 Sep 2021,08:10 AM IST