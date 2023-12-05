Visuals of Palestinian Child Killed by Israeli Bombing Falsely Shared as 'Doll'

Fact-check: Visuals showing a dead baby killed by the Israeli bombing is being falsely shared as Palestinians holding a "plastic doll".
(TRIGGER WARNING: VISUALS OF DECEASED CHILDREN)
A set of two videos showing a woman and an elderly man crying while holding a dead body of an infant is going viral on social media to claim that Palestinians are holding a "plastic doll" to claim a fake death of a child.
The process of finding the truth:
VIDEO 1: WOMAN HOLDING THE CHILD
We noticed a handle written on the video, 'Omar_aldirawi' and this led us to an Instagram handle of Palestinian journalist Omar Aldirawi.
Aldirawi had shared the same video on 1 December and the caption stated that it showed a mother bidding farewell to her "martyred child, who was no more than five months old".
VIDEO 1: MAN HOLDING THE CHILD
We noticed a watermark on the video which read, 'hani Abu rezeq'.
This led us to the Instagram account of another Palestinian journalist Hani Aburezeq.
The video was shared on 1 December, and the caption mentioned that it shows an infant killed when the Israeli forces bombed the Al-Maghraga area.
MORE VISUALS ON GETTY IMAGES: On conducting a reverse image search along with some relevant keywords, we found several other visuals on an image stock website, Getty Images.
We compared the visuals from viral video with the ones on Getty Images, which can be seen here and here.
The caption stated that it shows the dead body of a 5-month-old Palestinian child named Muhammad Hani Al-Zahar.
It also adds that his mother, Asmahan Attia Al-Zahar and grandfather Attia Abu Amra brought the child to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
Comparison between the viral video and the Getty Images.
We have reached out to the Palestinian journalists who posted these visuals and the story will be updated once we receive a response.
Conclusion: Visuals showing a dead baby killed by the Israeli bombing is being falsely shared as Palestinians holding a "plastic doll".
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .
