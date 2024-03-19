WPL Post From Actor Siddharth's Namesake X Account Falsely Attributed to Him

Fact-check: A statement about TATA Women's Premier League was falsely linked to actor Siddharth by several media houses.
Several media outlets published reports about actor Siddharth allegedly criticising the absence of women on streets to celebrated Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory in TATA Women's Premier League (WPL).
Who shared this?: Media outlets including ETV, Mashable, Times Now- Zoom, Times of India, ABP Live, Hindustan Times and Indian Express published similar reports.
Where did it come from?: These reports attributed the remark to an X (formerly Twitter) account with the username '@DearthOfSid', who’s account name happens to be Siddarth.
The user reposted a video and pointed out that it highlights the "patriarchy in India".
An archive can be seen here.
But the truth is: The actor does not have an X account and has dismissed the claim that he has made any such remarks linked to WPL.
How did we find out the truth?: We checked Siddharth's official Instagram account where he had shared a story about this incident on 18 March.
In the story, he clarified that he does not have an account on X or Twitter.
He further states, "Please stop crediting me what someone else is saying on that website."
We checked his Instagram account and he has not made any such statement about WPL.
Other X account: We further checked the X account whose post has been picked up media reports.
This account's name reads Siddharth but the user had posted a screenshot of the actor's Instagram story on 19 March 2024 and clarified that he is "not actor Siddharth."
Conclusion: A statement about WPL was falsely linked to actor Siddharth by several media houses.
