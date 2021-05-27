No, WhatsApp Doesn’t Have A ‘Secret Update’ to Group Settings

A viral message doing the rounds on social media talks about a “new secret update” in the privacy settings for WhatsApp groups. The viral message says that the group settings were changed to include “everyone” by default, which means people you don’t know can also add you to a group without your knowledge.

However, the message is misleading. The setting was introduced by WhatsApp in 2019 and not recently as claimed in the WhatsApp forward. It has been the default setting since then. Further, the claim that one can be member of a WhatsApp group without their knowledge is not true as WhatsApp notifies the user every time they are added to a group on the platform.