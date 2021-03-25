What is Hashing & Why Does Indian Govt Want WhatsApp to Use It?

The Indian government wants WhatsApp to implement traceability in its services.

Messaging platform WhatsApp is worried that it might go against its end-to-end encryption stance that pledges to never read or store messages on their servers, resulting in a stalemate between the company and government.

“The government is willing to work with WhatsApp to come up with a solution to enable traceability of message originators without breaking encryption,” a senior government official told The Economic Times.

In a bid to resolve the deadlock, Indian government has proposed to assign alphanumeric hashes to WhatsApp messages. This will reportedly allow the Facebook-owned platform to comply with the country’s newly proposed IT rules as well as track the first original sender of messages, if needed.