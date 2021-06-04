Clip Made To Mock ‘COVID-5G Conspiracy Theory’ Used to Peddle One 

A video of a person dressed like a mobile phone network engineer and talking about a 5G mast installation kit having the words ‘COV19’ on the circuit board inside it is being shared on social media. He mentions that they have been installing 5G masts on towers while everyone has been in a lockdown and that they were explicitly told not to open those kits.

However, we found that the video was first made by Heydon Prowse, a British activist, journalist and satirist, as a way to ridicule conspiracy theorists who believe that 5G is causing coronavirus.

As per his explanatory video, he made the video as an attempt to show how easy it was to create and have people believe in conspiracy theories by making one of his own.