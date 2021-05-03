5G Testing Caused the Second COVID Wave? Viral Post Lacks Evidence

Social media platforms are once again abuzz with conspiracy theories around 5G and the COVID-19 pandemic.

One such claim asserts that the second wave of COVID-19 in India is due to the testing of 5G towers. The claim goes on to state that “just like the previous generation of mobile networks (4G) killed birds, the 5G network will cause the end of animals and humans”. The post asks people to protest against setting up of these towers.

However, we found that the claims made in the viral post are not backed by any evidence. 5G trials in India are in their early days and only small-scale tests have been conducted so far. Both the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Health have said that there is no evidence linking the COVID-19 cases/deaths to 5G networks.