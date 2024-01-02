Scripted Video Passed Off as People Extorting Money During Christmas in Kerala

A video is going viral on the internet which shows a man being dragged out of his car and beaten by several people, who were allegedly extorting money from the man in the name of Christmas donations in Kerala.

Who shared the video?: Former Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National Secretary, Anoop Antony, shared the video mentioning that the Christmas spirit has been choked by "extortion rackets fostered by Kerala's Left ecosystem."