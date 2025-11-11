Old, Unrelated Image of Smoke Forming Over Area Falsely Linked to Delhi Blast

advertisement
An image which shows smoke billowing over an area is being circulated on social media platforms with a claim that it shows recent visuals from Delhi.
The claim comes after the car blast near Gate No 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station that led to the death of at least 8 people and left over 20 injured on 10 November. You can read the latest updates here.
What are the facts?: The image could be traced back to September 2024 and showed smoke forming in southern Beirut, Lebanon. This makes the viral image false.
How did we find that out?: We conducted a simple Google Lens search and came across a similar visual uploaded in a news report by Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).
The report talked about Israel Defense Forces (IDF) mentioning that it had bombed several residential building in southern Beirut. The IDF claimed that it targeted Hezbollah's "central headquarters."
Smoke was seen billowing over the area and massive explosions were heard in Lebanon's capital.
Comparing visuals: Team WebQoof compared the viral image to the visual available in the news report and concluded that both of them were from the same incident.
This, in turn, proved that the photo had no connection to India.
PIB debunks the claim: The fact-checking wing of Press Information Bureau (PIB), on its official X handle, clarified that the image was old and was being falsely linked to the recent blast in Delhi.
The post shared on 10 November said, "The image is from a 2024 blast in Lebanon, not from #Delhi."
Conclusion: It is evident that the image is old and is being incorrectly linked to the recent blast in Delhi.
