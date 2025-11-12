This Video Claiming To Show Explosion Near Delhi's Red Fort Is AI-Generated

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This Video Claiming To Show Explosion Near Delhi's Red Fort Is AI-Generated

The video carried a watermark of Google's tool named Veo.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The video has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).</p></div>
Fact-Check | The video has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A video showing what appears to be an explosion at a crowded place is going viral on the internet with users linking it to the recent explosion that took place near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

The clip is being widely shared on Facebook and Instagram. Archives of similar such claims could be accessed here, here, and here.

What are the facts?: The video has been manipulated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and does not show real visuals of explosion.

Hints in the viral video: We noticed that the clip had a watermark at the bottom-right corner that said "Veo". For the unversed, Veo is a tool by Google that helps in generating AI-generated videos.

  • The movement of the people appeared mechanical, when they could be seen walking towards the site of explosion.

  • These findings indicated towards the possibility of the video being an AI-generated one.

The video carried a watermark.

(Source: Viral video/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

What did a detection tool show?: Team WebQoof passed the video through an AI detection tool namely 'Hive Moderation' to further verify its authenticity.

  • The tool showed over 99 percent probability of the video being an AI-generated one.

The tool showed over 99% chance of the video being an AI one.

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

Conclusion: It is evident that the video has been AI-generated.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

