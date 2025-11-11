Fact-Check: Can Lemons Cure Or Reverse Cancer? Here's What Studies Show

A message on the health benefits of lemons is being widely circulated on WhatsApp.

It suggests that the lemon peel can help fight various diseases, including cancer, bacterial infections, parasites, high blood pressure, and nervous disorders.

What’s the claim?: A viral message claims that lemon or lemon-tree extracts can destroy malignant cells in 12 types of cancer, and are 10,000 times more effective than the chemotherapy drug Adriamycin (doxorubicin).