Does This Video Show Former Indonesian Prez Joko Widodo at Tirumala Temple? No!

A video showing man dressed in red and orange clothing, walking through a crowded place with folded hands is being shared on social media.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows former Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.
This claim was also shared by news organisations like Republic and Thanthi TV.
How do we know?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which only led us to more claims.
On running a keyword search, we came across a X post shared by the Indonesian Embassy in Delhi, where they denied the claim associated with the viral video.
They said, "...the information shared is factually inaccurate. The Former President of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo, has NEVER made a visit to the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala at any point during or after his term in office (sic)."
While we were unable to identify the person in the video, a simple visual comparison with this screenshot and pictures of Widodo shows that they are not the same person.
Conclusion: The claim being shared with the video is false. Widodo has not visited the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala.
