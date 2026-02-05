Does This Video Show Former Indonesian Prez Joko Widodo at Tirumala Temple? No!

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Does This Video Show Former Indonesian Prez Joko Widodo at Tirumala Temple? No!

The Embassy of Indonesia in New Delhi categorically denied the claim.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video of a man at a temple is being shared with the false claim that it shows former Indonesian President Joko Widodo visiting the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.</p></div>
A video of a man at a temple is being shared with the false claim that it shows former Indonesian President Joko Widodo visiting the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

A video showing man dressed in red and orange clothing, walking through a crowded place with folded hands is being shared on social media.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows former Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: The Embassy of Indonesia in New Delhi categorically denied the claim, making it false.

How do we know?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which only led us to more claims.

  • We noticed that this video, or any information pertaining to Widodo visiting the temple, was not shared by any credible Indonesian government source or news organisation.

  • Next, we went through Widodo's X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

Here, too, there was no evidence of Widodo having made the trip to the Tirumala temple.

  • On running a keyword search, we came across a X post shared by the Indonesian Embassy in Delhi, where they denied the claim associated with the viral video.

  • They said, "...the information shared is factually inaccurate. The Former President of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo, has NEVER made a visit to the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala at any point during or after his term in office (sic)."

While we were unable to identify the person in the video, a simple visual comparison with this screenshot and pictures of Widodo shows that they are not the same person.

Both men look different.

(Source: X/Bloomberg/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: The claim being shared with the video is false. Widodo has not visited the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

