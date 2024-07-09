Tariffs for All Religious Places in Tamil Nadu are The Same, Claim is False!

advertisement
A viral WhatsApp message has claimed that electricity tariff rates for temples are different than those for mosques and churches in Tamil Nadu.
Users said, "Electricity rate in Tamil Nadu For mosques and churches are Rs.2.85 per unit but for Hindu temples are Rs.8.00 per unit."
We received a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline number.
This claim also went viral in 2022 and 2022. Archives of those posts can be found here and here.
Is this true?: The claim is false.
The Joint Director of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) confirmed to The Quint that the electricity prices are the same, irrespective of Mosques, Temples or Churches.
They also called the claim "false."
None of the old tariff orders of TANGEDCO specify different prices for different places of worship in Tamil Nadu.
How did we find out?: The Quint reached out to TANGEDCO to inquire about the viral claim and confirmed that the claim was "false."
They also mentioned that the present tariff rates in Tamil Nadu for religious places were the same.
They are: and
Along with their reply, TANGEDCO sent a copy of a tariff to us. 'II-C' takes note of 'actual places of worship' and lists the prices. However, it does not specify particular religious places.
Here is the full link to the tariff order from 30 June 2023.
Conclusion: The message is false as TANGEDCO does not specify tariff rates according to different places of worship.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined