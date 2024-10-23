Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Clip From Vietnam of Electric Spark on Flooded Road Shared as One From Bengaluru

Clip From Vietnam of Electric Spark on Flooded Road Shared as One From Bengaluru

Heavy rainfall in Vietnam caused a high-voltage wire to break and fall onto a flooded road.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video is from Vietnam and not Bengaluru.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: This video is from Vietnam and not Bengaluru.

(Source: The Quint) 

advertisement

A video showing a flooded road with immense rainfall and cars is being shared on social media platforms.

Those sharing have claimed it shows a road in Bengaluru where a short circuit occurred during the rain.

An archive from this post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: The claim is false.

  • The video is from Vietnam which is also facing extreme rainfall currently.

Also ReadOld Video of Waterlogged Road in Karnataka’s Bengaluru Passed Off as Recent

What we found: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We came across a video on YouTube by a channel named Continuous News from 20 October. It was the same as the viral video.

  • It was uploaded with the title, "Electricity comes into contact with water due to floods in Vietnam"

  • We, then, undertook a keyword search and came across an article on a local Vietnamese news website named Afamily.VN from 16 October.

  • It included the same video as the viral clip in the article. It noted that during a severe downpour with thunder and lightning, a high-voltage wire fractured and fell onto a heavily submerged street.

  • The recording of the event captured the electric wire emitting sparks non-stop after falling onto the flooded road.

Here is the screen grab from the report. 

(Source: Afamily.VN) 

  • A local Vietnamese news outlet VietnamPlus also reported on this incident. It added the video in its report and mentioned that the fire took place at a flooded street in Can Tho.

  • We also found the same video on X (formerly Twitter) and noted that that it was from Vietnam.

Also ReadOld Video of Woman Being Beaten in Public in UP Given False Communal Angle
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru Rains: An advisory has been issued by the Karnataka government to companies in Bengaluru, asking them to let their employees work from home as an orange alert is in effect for the city and surrounding region.

  • India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru until 24 October.

  • Following heavy rainfall on Monday and intense rain showers on Tuesday, at least two lakes in the Yelahanka region of North Bengaluru were breached, causing floods and significant traffic congestion.

Conclusion: A video from Vietnam showing an electric sharp on a flooded road is being falsely shared as one from Bengaluru.

Also ReadSanjay Raut Didn't Call Uddhav Thackeray 'King of Muslim Hearts'; Quote Is Fake

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT