Clip From Vietnam of Electric Spark on Flooded Road Shared as One From Bengaluru

advertisement
What we found: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across a video on YouTube by a channel named Continuous News from 20 October. It was the same as the viral video.
It was uploaded with the title, "Electricity comes into contact with water due to floods in Vietnam"
We, then, undertook a keyword search and came across an article on a local Vietnamese news website named Afamily.VN from 16 October.
It included the same video as the viral clip in the article. It noted that during a severe downpour with thunder and lightning, a high-voltage wire fractured and fell onto a heavily submerged street.
The recording of the event captured the electric wire emitting sparks non-stop after falling onto the flooded road.
A local Vietnamese news outlet VietnamPlus also reported on this incident. It added the video in its report and mentioned that the fire took place at a flooded street in Can Tho.
We also found the same video on X (formerly Twitter) and noted that that it was from Vietnam.
Bengaluru Rains: An advisory has been issued by the Karnataka government to companies in Bengaluru, asking them to let their employees work from home as an orange alert is in effect for the city and surrounding region.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru until 24 October.
Following heavy rainfall on Monday and intense rain showers on Tuesday, at least two lakes in the Yelahanka region of North Bengaluru were breached, causing floods and significant traffic congestion.
Conclusion: A video from Vietnam showing an electric sharp on a flooded road is being falsely shared as one from Bengaluru.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)