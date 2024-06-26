Fact-Check: This Photo of Bodies Covered in White Cloth From Hajj Is From 2015

[TRIGGER WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED]

A photo showing several bodies covered in white cloth is going viral to claim that it is a recent photo.

Users sharing this photo are linking it to the recent deaths that happened during Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

For context: At least 1,300 people died during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca this year. The reason behind the death toll being higher than usual was assumed to be heat stress, illness and chronic disease.