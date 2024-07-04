Viral Video of Anurag Thakur 'Questioning' Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha Is Edited

A video, purportedly from the ongoing Parliament session, is being circulated to claim that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was left speechless after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Himachal Pradesh, Anurag Thakur, questioned the former on the Indian constitution.

In this video, clips of Gandhi can be seen either standing silent or gesturing towards the speaker.

What did Thakur say?: "How many pages are there in the constitution? How many? Don't show it through gestures. How many pages are there? You roam around with it every day, sometimes open and read it. You don't read it but keep waving it. You do 'Constitution, Constitution, Constitution' so much..."