Edited Video of PM Modi Pouring Sand From an 'Empty' Pot Is Going Viral as Real

A video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi pouring from an empty earthen pot is going viral on social media to mock him.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video which led us to the original version of the video on YouTube.
This was shared by the official channel of MyGov India on 31 October 2023.
The video showed PM Modi pouring sand from the pot.
We found another extended version of the video shared by PM Modi's official channel on YouTube.
The video was from the same event and the description stated that it shows him applying a teeka on his forehead with soil during 'Meri Mati Mera Desh Amrit Kalash Yatra' in Delhi.
It adds, "This soil has been brought from all over the country and will be kept at the Amrit Vatika in the National Capital."
We also compared the stills of the viral video with the original one.
Comparison between the two.
We also found similar visuals on PM Modi's official Instagram page.
Conclusion: An edited video of PM Narendra Modi is going viral on social media to claim that he was pouring from an empty pot.
