Fact-Check: Edited Poster of Pathaan’s Sequal Viral as Real on Social Media

An image of a poster featuring actors Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, John Abraham and others with the title "Pathaan 2" is being shared on social media platforms.
It is being claimed that the sequel to Khan and Padukone starrer Pathaan has been announced, "unofficially."
What we found: We ran a Google reverse image search on the visual and came across a post from 2021 on X by an account @Sidkannan. It was the same image as the viral visual, however, the "2" was missing.
We zoomed into the image and noticed a watermark which read, "Designed by Khaled SRKanatic"
We, then, ran a relevant keyword search and came across the same poster on Khaled SRKanatic's X account. They were posted on 8 April 2021.
The post carried three other visuals designed by the account.
About Pathaan 2: Screenwriter of the film, Abbas Tyrewala revealed in a podcast that a sequel is set to come, reported Times of India in September. It added the the script for the sequel was in its final stages.
No official poster or visual for the sequel has been revealed by the makers.
Conclusion: An edited poster of Pathaan's sequel is going viral as real.
