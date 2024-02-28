Was Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Booed by Fans With Chants of “Maui, Maui”? No!

Fact-Check |This video of Dwayne Johnson is being shared with a false claim.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video of wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, is being shared to claim that he was recently booed at an event where people chanted "Maui, Maui".
What have users said?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it mentioning, "Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock gets booed into oblivion in Las Vegas. As the crowd boo The Rock, they Chant 'Maui Maui Maui'."
An archive of the post can be found here.
The same video was shared with a different caption insinuating that the wrestler was booed for being a "Biden lover."
You can view an archive of the post here.
(More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)
Are these claims true?: While Johnson was booed by fans, they were not heard chanting "Maui, Maui" as claimed.
The wrestler clarified on his official X handle that the video was from a press conference hosted by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).
How did we find that out?: A Google Lens search led us to a post shared on the official X handle of Johnson.
He mentioned that even though he refrains from responding to such posts, but he won't say quiet if one uses Hawaii's tragic events to draw attention.
Johnson said that the video is from a WWE conference, where he turned "heel" — a term in wrestling that refers to a person playing the antagonist.
What did the longer version show?: A keyword search on YouTube directed us to a longer version of the interaction of Johnson and the fans.
The video was uploaded on 9 February and showed several wrestlers participating in a press conference hosted by the WWE, ahead of their biggest event named 'Wrestlemania'.
At 7:24 timestamp, it can be seen that fans were indeed booing Johnson as he prepared to address the audience. However, the fans were chanting "Cody, Cody".
This was further made clear in the video, when fans were heard saying, "We want Cody."
For the unversed, Cody Rhodes is a popular wrestler working with the same company.
Reports on Johnson getting booed: A report published in CBS Sports said that Johnson was booed by fans with "We want Cody" chants because fans believed that he was trying to steal an opportunity from Rhodes.
What was the Maui backlash about?: Johnson, along with American show host Oprah Winfrey, had announced a fund named ' People’s Fund of Maui' for people in Lahaina and Kula who experienced losses from the wildfires.
Both celebrities were soon criticised for not putting more of their money to the fund.
Johnson had then addressed the backlash.
Conclusion: It is clear that a video of Dwayne Johnson is being shared with a false claim on the internet.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)