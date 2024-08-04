This Video of a Dog Being Rescued Is Old & Unrelated To Recent Wayanad Landslide

A video which shows some people rescuing a dog, who can be seen stuck in mud, and two puppies is being shared on the internet as recent visuals from the landslide in Kerala's Wayanad.

What have users said?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it with a caption that said, "Big salute to rescue team....A dog and her two puppies rescued from Landslide...#WayanadDisaster #WaynadLandslide #Disaster."