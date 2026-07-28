Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Does This Video Show ‘BJP Goons’ Throwing Stones at CJP Rally in Kolkata? No!

Does This Video Show ‘BJP Goons’ Throwing Stones at CJP Rally in Kolkata? No!

We found out that the video shows a clash between BJP and Congress workers in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video has been going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show BJP goons throwing stones at students attending a CJP rally in Kolkata. </p></div>
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A video has been going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show BJP goons throwing stones at students attending a CJP rally in Kolkata.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video has been making the rounds on social media, claiming to show Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) goons throwing stones at students attending a Cockroach Janta Party rally in Kolkata, West Bengal.

One of the posts is captioned, "Climbing onto the West Bengal government's fire engine, #BJP's goon squad are throwing stones in a Kolkata rally of cockroach Janata Party supporters! The question is, 'Don't these people count as #jihadis? How did the police allow them to climb onto this vehicle? Why didn't the police arrest them?'"

(Source: X/Screenshot)

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the video shows BJP and Congress workers hurling eggs and tomatoes at each other during a protest in Ranchi, Jharkhand

Also ReadOld Video of Suvendu Adhikari Clipped & Shared With False Communal Claim

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded by Followup Jharkhand on 23 July 2026 that shared the same visuals.

  • The caption reads, "Clash between BJP and Congress workers; they are hurling eggs and tomatoes at each other."

  • According to the report, the protesters are throwing eggs and tomatoes at each other in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

  • We also found a report by Prabhat Khabar covering the clash between BJP and Congress in Ranchi, which led to eggs and tomatoes being hurled on the streets.

  • The Economic Times also published a report on 23 July 2026 covering the incident.

  • According to the report, Congress and BJP workers allegedly hurled eggs and stones at each other during a protest in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The report published by The Economic Times.

(Source: The Economic Times/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows BJP and Congress workers hurling eggs and tomatoes at each other during a protest in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Also ReadIs This Claim About Student Dying at CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' Protest True? No!

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