Does This Video Show ‘BJP Goons’ Throwing Stones at CJP Rally in Kolkata? No!

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A video has been making the rounds on social media, claiming to show Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) goons throwing stones at students attending a Cockroach Janta Party rally in Kolkata, West Bengal.
One of the posts is captioned, "Climbing onto the West Bengal government's fire engine, #BJP's goon squad are throwing stones in a Kolkata rally of cockroach Janata Party supporters! The question is, 'Don't these people count as #jihadis? How did the police allow them to climb onto this vehicle? Why didn't the police arrest them?'"
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the video shows BJP and Congress workers hurling eggs and tomatoes at each other during a protest in Ranchi, Jharkhand
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded by Followup Jharkhand on that shared the same visuals.
The caption reads, "Clash between BJP and Congress workers; they are hurling eggs and tomatoes at each other."
According to the report, the protesters are throwing eggs and tomatoes at each other in Jharkhand's Ranchi.
We also found a report by Prabhat Khabar covering the clash between BJP and Congress in Ranchi, which led to eggs and tomatoes being hurled on the streets.
The Economic Times also published a report on covering the incident.
According to the report, Congress and BJP workers allegedly hurled eggs and stones at each other during a protest in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
Conclusion: The video shows BJP and Congress workers hurling eggs and tomatoes at each other during a protest in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
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