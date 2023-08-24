Fact-Check: Digitally-Created Video Shared as Footage From Chandrayaan-3

The tweet was posted on 20 August claiming to be visuals of the Chandrayaan - 3.
In light of ISRO's successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, a video showing visuals of the earth as seen from the moon has gone viral on the internet.
What is the claim? Those sharing the video have claimed that the visuals were captured by Chandrayaan-3.
What is the truth?: The viral video has been digitally created and is not real.
In replies to the comments, X User Mithilesh Keshari cleared the doubts of the viewers and commented, saying, "AI-generated or edited."
Additionally, ISRO has not shared such a visual.
How did we find out?: We used reverse image search to look for the source of the video.
We found that X user Mithilesh Keshari shared the video on 20 August, whose tweet had 423.3K views at the time of writing the story.
Several users had called the video edited, animated or AI-generated in the video's comments section on X.
Keshari replied to those comments with a positive answer to their comments.
Apart from this, Keshari added another video under the viral video, saying that it is the full video.
The video had two watermarks in the bottom right corner that read "Invideo" and "Storyblocks."
Invideo is an online video editing application, and Storyblocks is a stock footage website.
Additionally, ISRO or other official sources have not released such footage.
The Quint has reached out to Mithilesh Keshari for further inputs. The story will be updated when the response comes.
Conclusion: The viral video has falsely claimed that the visuals shown are of the Chandrayaan-3 vision of the Earth from the moon. The video has been digitally edited.
