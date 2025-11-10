Did a Uttarakhand University Offer 50 Marks for Attending PM Modi’s Rally? No!

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Did a Uttarakhand University Offer 50 Marks for Attending PM Modi’s Rally? No!

The Dev Bhoomi University in Uttarakhand has categorically denied the information, calling the notice "fake."

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Uttarakhand on 9 November to mark the state's Foundation Day, a photo of a notice purportedly issued by the Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University (DBUU) is being shared on social media.

The notice: The text in this document, bearing DBUU's header, mandates "All B.Tech CSE and Specialization (2nd Year) and BCA (2nd Year) students" to attend an upcoming event on 9 November 2025, "where an interaction with the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India will take place."

  • It states that "participation in this event is mandatory" for all students in these courses and that "50 internal marks will be awarded to each participant."

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: The claim is false.

  • The university clarified that it was not issued by them and called it "fake."

How do we know?: We looked for news reports about such a notice being issued, but did not find any.

  • We then checked the 'Notices and Updates' section of the university's website, but saw that the most recent notice, dated 29 October, was about a date sheet for upcoming examinations.

The website did not have the notice mentioned in the claim.

(Source: DBUU/Screenshot)

  • When we compared a real notice found on this website to the image seen in the viral claim, we noticed that they used different letterheads and also did not follow the same date and numbering format.

There are stark differences in both images.

(Source: DBUU/X/Altered by The Quint)

Clarifications: On going through DBUU's social media pages, we came across a post on their X account where they had called the document a "fake notice."

  • "We would like to clarify that the notice is completely false and not issued or approved by the University. It does not bear any official signature, reference number, or authorization," they said.

  • Additionally, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact-checking account on X also shared a post calling the notice "fake," clarifying that "No such order has been issued by the university."

Conclusion: A fabricated notice is being shared to claim that Uttarakhand's Dev Bhoomi University mandated students to attend PM Modi's interaction and awarded 50 marks for it.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

