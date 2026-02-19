Video Shared With Misleading Claim About Muslim Man Sexually Assaulting Niece

advertisement
A video showing a group of people gathered by the side of a water body as one of them pulls out the body of a young, deceased girl is being shared on social media.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows an incident of a nine-year-old girl's body being recovered after her uncle, allegedly identified as Mohammad Akram, sexually assaulted and killed her, and then threw her in the water.
How do we know?: We ran a reverse image search on one frame of the video using Google Lens, which led us to an X post carrying the same video.
Shared by journalist Shahnawaz, the post said in Hindi, "Deoria police have arrested the accused uncle Vidya Sagar, who raped and then murdered his innocent 7-year-old niece. The child's body has been recovered from the pond (sic)."
Using relevant keywords from this post, we looked for news reports about the crime.
One report by Dainik Bhaskar said that the horrific act took place in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria on 11 February, after a 35-year-old man, Vidya Sagar, took his seven-year-old niece to a field in the village and sexually assaulted her before strangling her.
Following her absence from school and home, locals and her family were questioned. Vidya Sagar was nabbed after her body and bloodied clothes were found in and near the Jharahi river, along with his bicycle.
The Station House Officer-in-Charge for Shrirampur police, Vipin Yadav told Dainik Bhaskar that as per the family's complaint, they had registered a murder and rape case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.
Another report by Live Hindustan specified that the incident took place in Deoria's Bhatpar Rani village and that the accused full name was Vidya Sagar Yadav, who threw his niece's body in the river to hide evidence.
Police statement: Sharing information about the incident, Deoria Police's official X account also identified the accused as one Vidya Sagar, not Mohammad Akram.
Conclusion: A video of a girl's body being recovered from water is being shared with the misleading claim that it was an incident of a Muslim man named Mohammad Akram sexually assaulting and killing his niece.
