No, Cristiano Ronaldo Did Not Release a Video in Support of Palestine

Fact-Check: An old video of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is going viral to falsely claim that he extended his support to Palestinian children.
A video showing footballer Cristiano Ronaldo purportedly speaking in support of Palestinian children is going viral to claim that this video is recent.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes from the viral video and came across the same video shared by Ronaldo on his official Instagram account.
The video was shared on 23 December 2016 and the caption read, "A message of hope to the children affected by the conflict in Syria."
In the video, he clearly says, "Hello, this is for children of Syria."
He continues, "We know that you have been suffering a lot. I am a very famous player but you are the true heroes. Don't lose your hope, the world is with you. We care about you. I am with you."
He also shared this same video in 2016 on his official Facebook account and X (formerly Twitter) account.
Further, we found no news reports about Ronaldo making any remarks in support of Palestine.
Conclusion: An old video of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo supporting Syrian children is going viral to falsely claim that he extended his support to Palestinian children.
