Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, Cristiano Ronaldo Did Not Release a Video in Support of Palestine

No, Cristiano Ronaldo Did Not Release a Video in Support of Palestine

This viral video is old and shows footballer Cristiano Ronaldo coming out in support of Syria, not Palestine.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check: An old video of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is going viral to falsely claim that he extended his support to Palestinian children.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: An old video of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is going viral to falsely claim that he extended his support to Palestinian children. </p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

A video showing footballer Cristiano Ronaldo purportedly speaking in support of Palestinian children is going viral to claim that this video is recent.

An archive can be seen here.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

But this is not true: This video is from 2016 and shows Ronaldo extending his support to the children affected by war in Syria.

Also ReadNo, Video Does Not Show Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Waving a Palestinian Flag

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes from the viral video and came across the same video shared by Ronaldo on his official Instagram account.

  • The video was shared on 23 December 2016 and the caption read, "A message of hope to the children affected by the conflict in Syria."

  • In the video, he clearly says, "Hello, this is for children of Syria."

  • He continues, "We know that you have been suffering a lot. I am a very famous player but you are the true heroes. Don't lose your hope, the world is with you. We care about you. I am with you."

  • He also shared this same video in 2016 on his official Facebook account and X (formerly Twitter) account.

  • Further, we found no news reports about Ronaldo making any remarks in support of Palestine.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: An old video of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo supporting Syrian children is going viral to falsely claim that he extended his support to Palestinian children.

Also ReadIs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Hotel in Morocco Offering Shelter to Earthquake Victims?

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT