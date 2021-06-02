No, The LED Bulb Doesn’t Just Glow at COVID Vaccine Injection Site

A video going viral on the internet shows a man lighting a bulb by bringing it in contact with his body at the spot where he got vaccinated against COVID-19. He says that the bulb does not light at any other part of his body but turns on once it comes in contact with the vaccination site.

However, we found that the claim that the bulb lights up when it comes in contact with the vaccination site is false.

The person in the video later released another video in which he clarified that the video was a prank that he has shared with his friends, which later went viral. We also found that it is possible to light an LED bulb due to conduction achieved from the perspiration or moisture on one's arm or fingers.

Videos like these could increase vaccine hesitancy and could hamper the inoculation drive.