This Video Doesn’t Show Congress Workers Burning PM Modi’s Effigy in Karnataka

Fact-Check | The video of burning PM Modi’s Effigy is old and is being shared with multiple misleading contexts.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing several people setting themselves on fire while trying to burn an effigy is going viral on the internet as a recent incident from Karnataka.
What do viral posts say?: Sharing the video, social media users have said, "Lungi of five Congressmen caught fire while burning Modi's effigy in Karnataka! See how all this happened. Now Modiji's effigies have also started teaching a lesson. This is Modiji power."
An archive of the post could be found here.
A different variation of the claim states that it shows Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers trying to burn Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's effigy.
An archive of the post can be seen here.
News report: Taking this forward, we performed a keyword search with the words "kerala protest fire."
We came across a video report published on the official YouTube channel of 'Asianet News' that carried the same visuals as the viral clip.
The report was uploaded on 5 July 2012 with a title that said, "Lucky Fire Escape for KSU workers in Pathanamthitta."
A closer look at the report showed us that people were seen holding the flag of KSU during the protest.
Protestors were carrying KSU flags.
Other sources: A news report published in Times of India mentioned about a petition that sought to ban the burning of effigy in Kerala.
It highlighted the incident in Pathanamthitta on 4 July 2012.
The report said that activists belonging to KSU were burning the effigy of the vice-chancellor of MG University, when flames went out of control.
Some of the protestors suffered injuries and had to be admitted to a private hospital.
The report was published on 24 July 2012.
Geolocating the place: In the YouTube video, we noticed a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the background. Taking this and Pathanamthitta as references, we were able to locate the place where the incident took place.
Comparing visuals: On comparing the keyframes from the viral video to the visuals available on Google Maps, we could conclude that the incident indeed took place in Kerala's Pathanamthitta.
A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.
Conclusion: This video dates back to 2012 and is being shared with multiple misleading contexts on social media platforms.
