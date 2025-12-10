No, Coach Gambhir Did Not Confirm Kohli and Sharma for 2027 ICC World Cup

A video of Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir saying that the inclusion of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the team squad for the 2027 ICC World Cup is confirmed is going viral on social media platforms.

What did the video show?: Gambhir was heard saying, "Virat and Rohit in this series, specially the intent shown by Virat. Two hundreds and one fifty, surely, he is the best batsman on the planet right now. Brother, I am saying this that these two [Rohit and Virat] will be there for the 2027 World Cup, hundred percent."