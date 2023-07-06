Old, Edited Video Shared to Claim PM Modi Wants India to Be Top Beef Exporter

Fact-check: An old video showing PM Narendra Modi blaming the then Congress led UPA government for beef export is going viral as a recent video.
A video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking about the government focusing on a "pink revolution" by increasing beef exports is going viral on social media.
What does Modi say?: In the video, PM Modi says, "It’s the dream of the government to bring a “pink revolution” in the country and to export mutton and beef to all places in the world. This year the Indian government has announced India will be the top exporter of beef in the world".
What's the truth?: This is an edited video that dates back to 2012.
PM Modi can be seen giving a speech at Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Annual General Meeting 2012 where he blames the then Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for focusing on meet exports by offering subsidies.
How did we find out the truth?: On conducting a relevant keyword search, we came across an old video of PM Modi's speech.
This video was uploaded by Modi's channel on YouTube on 23 November 2012.
The title of the video read, "Duty on Cotton export and subsidy on mutton export."
The description of the video stated that Modi delivered this speech at the Annual General Meeting of JITO, where he spoke about the UPA government aiming at a "pink revolution".
In the extended and original version of the video, Modi blames the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government and says, “Brothers and sisters, do you know what is the dream of the present government in Delhi (Centre)? White revolution or green revolution is not important for them. They want a pink revolution. Pink revolution is when you kill an animal and sell their meat, as the colour of meat is pink. That's why the central government sitting in Delhi wants to have a pink revolution in India and wants to continue exporting meat and mutton worldwide."
It is here at 1:00 timestamp that the viral video starts playing where Modi says, "This year the Indian government has declared that India is number one in beef export in the whole world."
He continues to state that this information broke his heart.
Conclusion: An old video showing PM Narendra Modi blaming the then Congress-led UPA government for focussing on beef export is going viral as a recent video.
