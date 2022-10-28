Old Clip Showing Fireworks Shared as Delhiites Defying Cracker Ban

Fact Check | The claim suggests that the clip is recent and shows Diwali celebrations in Delhi.
A video, which shows fireworks lighting up the sky, is going viral on social media platforms with a claim that it it is recent and shows people defying the cracker ban in Delhi.
However, the video can be traced back to at least January 2022. As per reports, it shows New Year's celebration in Naples, Italy.
Several social media users shared this video claiming that the video is recent and shows people bursting firecrackers in Delhi.
It was uploaded with a caption that said, "Happy Diwali MiLords..........Well done Delhi."
Using InVID, video verification tool, we divided the video into several keyframes and performed a reverse image search on them.
This led us to a news report published on 2 January by Blaze Media, an American media organisation. It carried a picture which was similar to one of the frames of the viral video.
On comparing one of the frames of the video with the picture uploaded on Blaze Media, we found both of them are from the same incident.
It mentioned that the video is from the New Year's celebration in Naples, Italy, where the residents rebelled against Mayor Gaetano Manfredi's order of banning the use of firecrackers before New year's Eve.
Taking a cue from here, we conducted a keyword search and found a report by Il Matino, an Italian daily, published on 1 January. The report mentioned that around nine people were injured due to the explosion of barells and fireworks.
Further, we came across a YouTube video uploaded on the official channel of Turning Point USA. The video was uploaded on 4 January and was titled, "WATCH: NAPLES, ITALY COMPLETELY DEFIES MAYOR’S FIREWORK BAN DUE TO COVID."
We found that this clip was the same as the viral one.
While we could not independently verify the location of the incident, the video can be traced back to at least January, which predates the Diwali celebrations in India.
Evidently, an old video is going viral on the internet as a recent clip showing people bursting crackers in Delhi during Diwali.
