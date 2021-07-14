Video From Taiwan Passed off as Italy Celebrating Euro Cup Win

The video claims that it shows celebrations in Italy after winning the Euro Cup 2020.
A video of crackers bursting on road is being shared on the internet with a claim that it shows celebrations in Italy after the country won the UEFA Euro Cup 2020.
However, we found the claim is false and that the celebration is part of the annual Baishatun Mazu pilgrimage religious festival in Taiwan, which commenced in April this year.
CLAIM
The claim along the video shared by a news website called 'Fasal Kranti' reads, 'Celebration in Italy after winning the Euro Cup'. The video has nearly 6,000 views at the time of writing this article.
WHAT WE FOUND
We did a reverse image search on the video using InVid Google Chrome extension and found a video on Facebook posted on 18 April with the caption written in Mandarin that mentioned about 'Baishatun Mazu tour'.
Video posted on Facebook mentions 'Baishatun Mazu tour'.
The procession began on 11 April this year. We then did a keyword search on YouTube and found the video published by SETN, a Taiwan-based news channel.
You can watch the crackers video from 0.38 secs-6.52 minutes.
We also took a screengrab of a man wearing a blue jacket and the text written on it was 'Gongtian temple', a place of worship dedicated to the sea goddess Mazu, noted for its annual Baishatun Mazu Pilgrimage.
Gongtian Temple is noted for its annual Baishatun Mazu Pilgrimage.
Clearly, a video from a religious event in Taiwan was passed off on the internet with the claim that it relates to celebrations in Italy after winning the Euro Cup.
