No, People Did Not Destroy Idols Due To Anger Over COVID-19

A video of a purported news bulletin by ‘Shia Waves’, a Shiite news agency, is doing the rounds on social media, showing visuals of idols being destroyed and picked up by a backhoe, with some being thrown into a river.

It falsely claims that Indians are destroying the idols of Gods and they have abandoned their faith because of the rising COVID cases in the country.

However, we found that the bulletin used two separate clips, both old, and stitched them together.