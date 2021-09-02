Did Bill Gates Call For Withdrawal of COVID-19 Vaccines? No!

Screenshots of a satirical article from a website skeptical of COVID-19 vaccination has gone viral on social media as real.

According the claim, co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates had called for the withdrawal of all COVID-19 vaccines because they are “far more dangerous than anyone imagined”.

Gates, who has spearheaded the plan for a vaccine for COVID-19, has been at the centre of a barrage of misinformation from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.