Tweet by Imposter Handle Viral as ‘Sachin’s Reply to Rana Ayyub’

Screenshot of a reply purportedly by Sachin Tendulkar to a tweet by journalist Rana Ayyub is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that the cricketer took a dig at Ayyub, who in her tweet had said that Tendulkar is “not her hero.”

However, we found that the account being referred to as Sachin Tendulkar’s is an imposter account, now operating under a new username of ‘Indian Premiere League’.