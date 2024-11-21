No, Retirement Age for Central Govt Employees Hasn’t Been Increased to 62 Years

advertisement
A notification is doing the rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Union government has extended the retirement age for central government employees to 62 years (from 60 years).
What is the truth?: There is no evidence to prove that the retirement for central government employees has been increased.
Moreover, the fact-checking wing of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked the viral claim and called it "fake".
What did we find?: On conducting a keyword search on Google, we found an answer provided in the Rajya Sabha by the Minister of State of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh.
The question, which was answered on 17 March 2022, sought details from the Ministry and asked if there was a proposal to extend the retirement age of central government employees.
Singh, in his reply, said that no such proposal was under consideration.
What did the seventh central pay commission report say?: Team WebQoof went through the report but did not find any mention of the retirement age of all central government employees being lifted to 62 years.
However, it should be noted that the retirement age of some sections of the central government employees is higher than 60 years.
No news reports or information available: We did not find any credible news reports that talked about such an extension being announced by the Union government.
PIB debunked the claim: Sharing the viral notification, the official X handle of the fact-checking wing of the PIB termed it "fake" and said that the government has not taken any such decision.
The post that was shared on 19 November further asked users not to share any news without verifying.
Conclusion: It is clear that the viral notification is fake and no such announcement has been made by the Union government.
