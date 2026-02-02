This Image Shows Real Visual of Bus Stuck on Narrow Lane in Mumbai Flyover? No!

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This Image Shows Real Visual of Bus Stuck on Narrow Lane in Mumbai Flyover? No!

We found that the image was generated using the help of AI.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
An image which appears to show a bus stuck in a narrow lane is going viral on social media platforms with users linking it to the recent visuals of the new flyover in Mira-Bhayandar in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

What have users said?: The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Congress Kerala shared the image with a caption that said, "A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in. A society stalls when they build bridges that even a bus can't fit through. Corruption is a tax on the poor, but incompetence is a tax on everyone."

(Source: X/Screenshot)

What are the facts?: The image has been generated using the help of a Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool and does not show a real visual.

Hints in the viral image: We noticed that the logo of Google's AI tool named Gemini was present at the bottom right side of the viral image.

  • This was a clear indicator of the image being generated using the help of Gemini and that it wasn't a real visual of a bus stuck on the flyover.

The image was generated using Gemini.

(Source: Viral image/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

What did a detection tool show?: Team WebQoof passed the image through an AI detection tool named 'Hive Moderation' to further verify its authenticity.

  • It showed over 99 percent probability of the photo being an AI-generated one.

The tool showed over 99% probability of the image being an AI one.

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

What's the controversy?: An X account named '@GemsofMBMC' shared a video that reportedly showed the new flyover in Mira-Bhayandar, which instantly went viral on the internet and sparked major controversy.

  • The video showed the four-lane flyover narrowing into just two lanes.

MMRDA issues a clarification: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) clarified that the transition from four lanes to two lanes is not "a design flaw" but was "based on available road width constraints, and future network planning".

Conclusion: While the new flyover transitioning from four lanes to two has sparked controversy, the viral image is generated using AI.

