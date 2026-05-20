Does This Video Show a Demolition Drive in West Bengal? No, It's From Bangladesh

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A video has been doing the rounds on social media showing hijab-clad women emotionally distressed amid a demolition drive with a claim that the incident took place in West Bengal.
What did the post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) user with the username '@No__negativtyxd' shared the video with the caption "Buldozer is here in West Bengal. What a dream come true moment (sic)".
What are the facts?: While there have been cases of bulldozers being used in several parts of West Bengal's Kolkata over the last few days, the video in question is actually from Bangladesh's Jessore and not West Bengal. This made the viral claim misleading.
How did we find out the truth?: On running a reverse image search of the video's keyframes via Google Lens, we came upon an Instagram page that had posted the same visuals on 10 May.
It was shared with the caption: "কান্নায় ভেঙে পড়লেন বাড়ির মালিকরা, যশোরে ২৬ অবৈধ স্থাপনা উচ্ছেদ" (Translation: Homeowners break down in tears as 26 illegal structures are demolished in Jessore).
Upon searching the caption of that post on Google, we found the longer version of the video uploaded on Facebook by DBC News, a Bangladesh-based news outlet, on 10 May with the same caption.
The same video was shared by other Bangladesh-based news outlets, including Bangladesh Somoy and Dhaka Watch 24, stating that the demolition drive took place in Bangladesh's Jessore.
Conclusion: The viral video is from Bangladesh's Jessore and not from West Bengal.
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