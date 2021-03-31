UP Video of Acid Spilt on 2 Men on Holi Given False Communal Spin

A viral video on social media is being shared with the false claim that ‘jihadis’ threw acid on Hindus in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr during Holi celebrations on Monday, 29 March.

However, Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh told us that both the men involved in the incident are Hindus and that the viral claim is a false one. They have been identified as one Tinku and Rohit.