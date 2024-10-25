No, Russian Music at BRICS Summit Isn't 'Copied' from Hindi Song 'Darling'

A video from the BRICS Summit which took place in Kazan, Russia is going viral online, which shows a Russian melody being played in the background.

The Video: It also shows leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoying the performance.

The claim: Social media users are sharing the clip to claim that Russia "copied" this melody from a Hindi song titled 'Darling' composed by an Indian filmmaker and a musical composer, Vishal Bhardwaj.