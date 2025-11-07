No, Brazilian Model Didn’t Call Rahul Gandhi ‘Failed Politician’, Claim Is False

advertisement
A video of a woman, recording a video while speaking in Portuguese, is being widely shared on social media.
Why is it being shared?: During a press conference on 5 November, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi made several allegations of voter fraud, or 'Vote Chori' in Haryana.
He also highlighted one instance where a single photo of a 'Brazilian model' was allegedly used for 22 women who cast their votes in different constituencies.
What is the claim?: The video of the woman now identified as Larissa Nery, is being shared to claim that she ridiculed Gandhi over her photo being used in the presser.
Some of those sharing the video have claimed she said, "There’s this failed politician that lost nearly 100 elections in India, using my old pics to amplify his lies and propaganda against the ruling party. His party members are so obsessed with me and proposing to me in DMs. (sic)."
How do we know?: We ran a keyword search using the term 'Brazilian model Rahul Gandhi', which led us to multiple relevant news reports.
One such article by NDTV, identified the woman as Larissa Nery, stating that she is a hairdresser and not a model, as Gandhi claimed.
Nery told NDTV that she had never been to India and was rarely active in political spaces, "even in Brazil."
It carried a translation of Nery's statement in the video, which mentioned her telling people about the photo being old, and that she was portrayed as an Indian "to scam people."
She went on to talk about how people were consistently trying to contact her through calls and Instagram, and how she had refused to give an interview then.
More news reports by The Times of India and Hindustan Times carry the same translation of Nery's video.
No mention of Gandhi: We ran the video through a free transcription tool, which noted Nery's statement down in Portuguese.
When we ran it through Google Translate, the translation matched the versions in the news reports. The full translation can be read here"
Conclusion: A video of a Brazilian hairdresser is being shared to falsely claim that she called Rahul Gandhi a "failed politician."
