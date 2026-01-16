Old Image Showing Muslims Voting Falsely Linked to BMC Polls With Communal Claim

advertisement
An image of a number of people from the Muslim community standing in a queue to vote in the ongoing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections is being shared on social media with a communal undertone.
Posts claimed the photo was taken around 4 pm in Mumbai and alleged that those in the queue voted for the Shiv Sena (UBT)–Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance, contrasting their “awareness” of voting power with Hindus.
What we found: At first, we ran a reverse image search on the viral visual which led us to a report by the Associated Press from . It contained the same image as the viral posts.
We then looked for the image on AP Photos, which noted that it showed Muslims standing in queues to cast their votes in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Varanasi on 1 June 2024.
Conclusion: An old image from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Varanasi is being falsely shared as a recent photo from Mumbai, linking it to the BMC elections with a communal claim.
