BJP Leaders Share Photo of Beijing Daxing Airport as the New Noida Airport

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and social media users have shared the photograph of an airport claiming that the new Noida International Airport would look like this once completed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, 25 November.

However, we found that the design is of the Beijing Daxing International Airport, China which is designed by Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid.