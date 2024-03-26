No, BJP Andhra Pradesh President Daggubati Purandeswari Has Not Resigned

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, BJP Andhra Pradesh President Daggubati Purandeswari Has Not Resigned

The BJP's Andhra Pradesh wing clarified that the posts about Daggubati Purandeswari's resignation were "fake news."
Aishwarya Varma
Daggubati Purandeswari is not resigning as the Andhra Pradesh state president of the BJP.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

Posts claiming that Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Andhra Pradesh state president Daggubati Purandeswari has resigned from her position have gone viral on social media.

What kind of posts were shared?: Those sharing this claim on social media have shared two different visuals.

  • While one shows a screenshot of an X (formerly Twitter) post with Purandeswari's resignation, the other carries a letter in Telugu announcing the same.

Archives for these posts can be seen here and here.

(Archives of more posts on social media sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No. BJP Andhra Pradesh's X account clarified that the letter was "fake" and the news of Purandeswari's resignation is "fake news."

How do we know?: Using relevant keywords in English and Telugu, we looked for credible news reports related to the politician's resignation, but did not find any.

  • Next, we went through her X account to see if we could find the viral post from the screenshot but did not find it there.

Purandeswari's X account did not show us the viral post or letter.

  • We then checked internet archiving websites to see if there was an archived version of the viral post, in case Purandeswari had actually shared and then deleted the post.

  • However, we did not find this to be the case on either of the websites we checked, links to which can be accessed here and here.

  • A search for her X account on social media analytics website Social Blade confirmed that she had not deleted any posts since 13 March.

There is no proof of Purandeswari having shared, then deleted, this post.

BJP clarifies: BJP Andhra Pradesh took to X to address the viral claim, calling it out for misinformation.

  • "A fake letter claims that BJP AP State President Smt Smt Daggubati Purandeswari has resigned," the post said, requesting people to note that it was "fake news."

Conclusion: BJP Andhra Pradesh state president Daggubati Purandeswari has not resigned from her post.

