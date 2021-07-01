Speed Up Vaccination, Spread Awareness: PM at Meet With Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 30 June, chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers to discuss issues related to the COVID management, vaccination drive, and preparedness to deal with a possible third wave.

At the virtual meeting, which lasted for around five hours, some ministers, including Nitin Gadkari, made a presentation about developments in their ministries.

"The Prime Minister advised ministers to increase the pace of work in their respective ministries," a source said.

Sources said that Prime Minister Modi discussed COVID management and asked to encourage people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour as restrictions have been relaxed.

"The prime minister said that the ministers must tell people about the importance of following COVID protocol to contain the spread of infection," a source said.