Bihar’s 2011 R-Day Tableau Shared As That of UP ‘Under SP Rule’

A set of images are being circulated on social media to claim that they show Uttar Pradesh’s tableau at the Republic Day parade under the Samajwadi party government and the present Yogi Adityanath-led government.

However, we found that the image that is being claimed to be from the Samajwadi party-led government is actually from 2011, when the party was not in power in the state and also, the said tableau is not of Uttar Pradesh but Bihar.