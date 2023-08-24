Fact-Check: 2019 Video of BBC Interview Falsely Linked to Chandrayaan-3

A video showing a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) news anchor questioning and comparing India's space mission with the poverty statistics of the nation is being linked with Chandrayaan-3, following the successful soft-landing of the mission.

The viral video shows the anchor asking this an Indian reporter, "Some people will be thinking about this. India, a country that lacks a lot of infrastructure, a country that has extreme poverty. I think more than 700 million Indians don't have access to a toilet. Should they really be spending this much money on a space mission?"