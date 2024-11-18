No, Viral Video Doesn't Show an Indian Immigrant Getting Arrested in Greece

advertisement
A video is going viral on social media which claim that an Indian immigrant was arrested in Greece for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video which led us to several old reports.
A report shared by Greek City Times on 26 June 2023 carried a screenshot from the video and stated that it shows a man being arrested for raping and murdering a 27-year-old Polish woman who worked in a hotel on the Greek island of Kos.
We then performed a relevant keyword search and found other reports (here and here) which identified the man as a 32-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant named Salauddin S.
None of the reports mentioned anything about the man being Indian, as claimed.
Another report shared by Dhaka Tribune, mentioned that this 27-year-old woman who was murdered went missing on 12 June 2023, and her body was later found on 18 June 2023.
Conclusion: An old 2023 video of a Bangladeshi immigrant’s arrest for a Polish woman’s rape and murder is being falsely shared as an Indian migrant being arrested.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)