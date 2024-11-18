No, Viral Video Doesn't Show an Indian Immigrant Getting Arrested in Greece

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, Viral Video Doesn't Show an Indian Immigrant Getting Arrested in Greece

This is an old video which shows a Bangladeshi immigrant getting arrested in Greece for the rape and murder charges.

Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: A Bangladeshi immigrant being arrested is being misidentified as an Indian migrant.</p></div>
Fact-check: A Bangladeshi immigrant being arrested is being misidentified as an Indian migrant.

(Photo: The Quint)

A video is going viral on social media which claim that an Indian immigrant was arrested in Greece for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This is an old video which shows a Bangladeshi immigrant getting arrested in Greece for allegedly raping and murdering a 27-year-old woman.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video which led us to several old reports.

  • A report shared by Greek City Times on 26 June 2023 carried a screenshot from the video and stated that it shows a man being arrested for raping and murdering a 27-year-old Polish woman who worked in a hotel on the Greek island of Kos.

This video is from 2023.

(Source: GCT/Screenshot)

  • We then performed a relevant keyword search and found other reports (here and here) which identified the man as a 32-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant named Salauddin S.

  • None of the reports mentioned anything about the man being Indian, as claimed.

  • Another report shared by Dhaka Tribune, mentioned that this 27-year-old woman who was murdered went missing on 12 June 2023, and her body was later found on 18 June 2023.

Conclusion: An old 2023 video of a Bangladeshi immigrant’s arrest for a Polish woman’s rape and murder is being falsely shared as an Indian migrant being arrested.

