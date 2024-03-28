Old Image of Car Drowning in a Lake Falsely Linked to Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Image of Car Drowning in a Lake Falsely Linked to Baltimore Bridge Collapse

This image dates back to 2022 and is from Ireland.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: An old and unrelated image from Ireland is being falsely linked to the bridge collapse in Baltimore.

(Photo: The Quint)

A photo showing a car almost submerged in a water body is going viral on social media where users are linking it to Francis Scott Key Bridge that collapsed in United States' Baltimore.

Some context: The bridge in Baltimore Harbor collapsed on 26 March after a large cargo ship rammed into the structure.

  • Several vehicles on the bridge at the time plunged into the River Patapsco.

What's the truth?: This image dates back to 2022 and is from Ireland.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral image and this led us to an article shared by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on 1 January 2022.

  • The article states that a car entered the River Roe near Dungiven, a town in Northern Ireland.

  • It added that according to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) , they used ropes to help the driver and get the car out on the river.

  • The image was credited to NIFRS and we found a Facebook post on their official page.

  • NIFRS shared several image related to the incident on 1 January 2022.

Conclusion: Clearly, an old and unrelated image from Ireland is being falsely linked to the bridge collapse in Baltimore.

